Qapita raises $5 million in Pre-Series A Round

Qapita, which provides of ESOP and Capitalisation Table Management solutions, has raised $5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures.
The Singapore-based company has an office in Hyderabad.
Qapita said this round also includes investments from Hyderabad-based venture capital firm, Endiya Partners, and angel investors, Anjali Bansal (Founder of Avaana Capital), and Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder of Udaan).
“This fresh funding will be used to add engineering talent, accelerate product development and build clientele in India, Indonesia and Singapore,” the company said.
The two-year-old firm helps private companies and start-ups record and manage capitalisation tables (cap tables) and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).
The firm’s seed round was led by Vulcan Capital and East Ventures in September 2020.
“Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Lakshman Gupta (COO) and Vamsee Mohan (CTO) of Qapita identified an opportunity to use systems and software to aid equity and ESOP management in private capital markets across the region,” a company statement said on Tuesday.
The team has grown from six people in September 2020 to over 30 people today.
