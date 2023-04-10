Qi Ventures, a leading venture capital firm, has appointed Vinod Keni as Managing Director of Institutional Business.

Keni will lead the company’s institutional business division, oversee fundraising, deployment, and portfolio management, and work with institutional investors to create private equity portfolios that generate high returns.

Keni is a seasoned venture capital professional and serial entrepreneur. He specialises in managing the entire lifecycle of venture capital funds, from launch to fundraising, deployment, portfolio management, and exits.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Keni has worked with leading companies and invested in venture capital and private equity funds, start-ups, and growth-stage businesses across sectors.

Also read: Let’s keep the CEO appointments simple

Keni is also on the Board of Trustees at TiE Mumbai and has been a Board Member at SureWaves MediaTech, LenDenClub, and Kabaddi Adda. In addition, he is an investor in ActivityHero, AgniKul Cosmos, and a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

Ayan Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CEO, Qi Ventures said Keni’s extensive experience in venture capital and private equity, coupled with his financial acumen and leadership skills, make him an ideal candidate for this role.

Qi Ventures currently has a network of over 1000 HNI and NRI investors and has funded ₹300 crore to over 55 companies. Its portfolio comprises many leading brands, including Streak, Fello, Siply, Zypp, Aquatein, Hesa, Healofy, and more.

Also read: Vinod Kumar appointed MD and CEO of NBHC