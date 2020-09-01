Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G chipset

Qualcomm Technologiesrecently announced its new mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. The chipset is a follow-on to the Snapdragon 730G.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice-President of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

Qualcomm has made various performance enhancements to the Snapdragon 732G over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 730G. The SoC will be pwoered by the Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU, which can clock up to 2.3 GHz speed. It has an 8 nm process technology.

It has an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, which offers improved graphics rendering as per the brand.

The chipset also features the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, which provides better “interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency”, Qualcomm said.

It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and is Wi-Fi 6-ready.

The SoC will debut globally with an upcoming Poco smartphone, the brand said.