Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Quantum Energy has announced a collaboration with tech-enabled logistics company Bluwheelz to deploy 5,000 electric scooters.

Quantum Energy’s Bziness Pro e-scooter offers a range of up to 135 km on a single charge. This e-scooter is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which comes with a warranty of 3 years or 90,000 km, said the company in a release.

“Through this important partnership with Bluwheelz, we aim to promote the adoption of electric vehicles for all kinds of deliveries,” said Chetana Chukkapalli, Director of Quantum Energy Limited.

Moreover, the EV is packed with features such as an inbuilt IOT tracker with an IP67-rated battery pack, remote lock-unlock, anti-theft alarm, USB charger, disc brakes, an LCD display, and more.

Arun Sharma, the Executive Director of Bluwheelz, said, “We aim to deliver advanced logistics solutions that prioritise both efficiency and environmental responsibility. Our collaboration with Quantum Energy resonates with our mission to pave the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future in the realm of last-mile logistics.”