QuEST Global to hire 1,000 engineers

QuEST Global, a product engineering and lifecycle services company, will hire about 1,000 workers in the next three years for its Hyderabad operations. The firm, which has over 12,000 employees globally, has 150 staff at the facility. “We are planning to strengthen our Hyderabad delivery centre by hiring local talent. We will recruit about 1,000 engineers with expertise in control engineering, industrial software and digital technologies, to drive product development,” a QuEST Global statement said. “We will work with educational institutions in Hyderabad to set up QuEST Innovation Centres to develop, mentor and hire local talent,” it said.