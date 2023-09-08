Quick commerece player Zepto, which recently became India’s first unicorn this year, has elevated Ankit Agarwal to the position of chief product officer. He will be in charge of Zepto’s end-to-end product management — from consumers to supply chain and last-mile delivery.

We’re not following trends; we’re setting them. I’m excited to be part of that team that is revolutionising commerce in India,” said Agarwal.

Zepto became the first Indian start-up this year to be valued at more than $1 billion and achieve unicorn status. The company raised $200 million in a Series E funding round, led by the StepStone Group at a $1.4 billion valuation, making it India’s 110th unicorn.

“Ankit joined us about a year ago and in that time he has built strong rigour within the fulfilment charter. We’ve been able to ship world-class technology over the last year; everything from building our entire last mile stack in-house to building and rolling out a warehouse management system in less than 6 months, and many other needle-moving initiatives,” said Kaivalya Vohra, Chief Technology Officer at Zepto.

“A major part of the journey that lies ahead will be driven by innovation in product and technology. Ankit embodies the best of Zepto’s culture, demonstrating his ability time and time again to operate with incredible ownership, rigour, ambition, and deep customer centricity,” he added.

Agarwal, who joined Zepto in August 2022 as Senior Vice-President of product, has worked with Flipkart, Delhivery, and Infra.Market. He has also been a founder in the past, with Orinko, trying to build India’s first ever fruits and vegetables consumer brand.

With the new fund raise, Zepto aims to use the funds to deepen its presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The firm is also looking to double down on its Zepto Café offering to drive better margins and expand order volumes