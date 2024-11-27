With the rising popularity of quick commerce platforms and entry of new players, nearly 91 per cent of the internet users in India are aware about these services indicating a widespread awareness, according to a study released by Meta. They also indicated that the majority of the active users are using these platforms on a weekly basis. The study also evealed that Gen Z is leading this adoption of quick commerce with 87 per cent of Gen Z respondents saying that they have discovered new products or brands via Meta platforms.

While grocery and personal care products have the highest association with Quick Commerce Services, there is also an increasing adoption of more niche categories such as hair care, skincare and health and wellness. Almost 57 per cent of quick commerce users are spending more particularly on high-demand categories like groceries, personal care items, and food delivery, the study added. Gen Z users are infact are leading the adoption of niche categories such as wellness, sportswear and pet supplies.

The findings are based on a study commissioned by Meta on Quick Commerce which was conducted with over 2,500 internet users between 16 and 64 years of age across India

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head (India), Ads Business, Meta said, “.With 67 per cent of non-awares/non-users expressing interest in using QCS in the future, Meta is well-positioned to promote QCS to these groups. Nearly 86 per cent of the respondents said they discover new Quick Commerce brands or products via Meta platforms, which are enabled and powered by AI. The study also showed that Meta platforms drive higher conversion rates, having the highest click-through and purchase rates across its channels.”

Two key trends

“As we exit 2024, the two key trends that stand out in the e-commerce space are around the rise of Quick Commerce and the continued acceleration of online shopping in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The studies underscore that AI-powered personalization and discovery, creators, and messaging are enabling the quick commerce and online shopping platforms to be more easily discoverable and accessible to consumers,” Srinivas added.

Nearly 30 per cent of the respondents said they have purchased a product on a quick commerce platform recommended by an influencer.

Meanwhile, Fashion, food and beauty and mobiles are the top categories purchased online in tier-2 and tier-3 towns. But even for categories such as jewellery and accessories, large electronics, home furnishings, online and offline purchases are now at par, it noted. Social media is the top channel for shoppers in tier-2 and tier-3 markets to find new products or brands.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit