Qure.ai gets financial support to develop AI-based lung screening software

Artificial intelligence player, Qure.ai is set to scale Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chest X-ray screening software, qXR, at 50 locations across more than 15 states in India, an official statement said.

The company has received a commitment of ₹2.45 crore or approx $350,000 from the US Agency for International Development (USAID)- supported SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility for developing this software.

The software will enable healthcare workers in the dual screening of COVID-19 and lung diseases such as Tuberculosis, in remote and resource-challenged locations, and expected to benefit an estimated 62,500 people in the next 12-14 months.

SAMRIDH is supported by USAID in technical collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission & Women Entrepreneurship, Niti Aayog among other participants and managed by international development consulting group - IPE Global. SAMRIDH offers both grant and debt financing provision to healthcare enterprises and innovators.

Health-tech player Qure.ai builds AI-powered solutions focusing on pulmonary and neurocritical care to deliver better patient outcomes.

Qure.ai’s CE-approved qXR software not only detects 30 critical lung abnormalities in under a minute, but also quantify the infection, giving healthcare workers real-time insights into disease progression. As a result, it provides instant diagnostic support and actionable insights for frontline healthcare workers while optimizing resources and strengthening community care.

Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder of Qure.ai stated that the AI technology for chest X-ray screening and interpretation could improve the lives of patients and medical personnel. "Remote locations in India struggle for resources to deal with highly transmissible infectious diseases like Tuberculosis and COVID-19. Our AI solution will significantly improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient health," he said.

The company looks to the deployment of advanced healthcare solutions in more public health settings.

Himanshu Sikka, Project Director, SAMRIDH commented that the software from Qure.ai "is faster, accurate, cost-effective, and will truly transform diagnostics in primary healthcare settings."