Healthcare solutions provider Qure.ai has entered into a collaboration with Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific’s Startup Creasphere (APAC) initiative to work on AI-driven medical imaging technologies.

Startup Creasphere, now in its fifth year, is among the largest hubs for digital health innovation worldwide, a note from Qure.ai said. And the initiative will leverage Qure’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging further into the APAC region, it added.

“Qure and Roche will work together to combine their expertise to validate and implement innovative AI-driven imaging technologies. The central focus is advancing healthcare by leveraging Qure’s deep-learning imaging tools complemented by Roche’s diagnostic portfolio. The collaboration is part of Roche’s broader efforts to foster the healthcare innovation ecosystem and empower companies like Qure to innovate the healthcare sector with data-driven technology,” the note said.

Also read: GitHub has over 17 million Indian developers on its platform

Cardiovascular conditions and lung diseases remain key challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, and the collaboration under Startup Creasphere aims to directly address these issues with AI-powered earlier identification, clinical confidence, and management.

Qure’s solutions for X-ray and CT can assist clinicians by detecting early signs of diseases such as heart failure and lung cancer, facilitating timely interventions, it said. As part of the collaboration, a pilot project will explore the integration of these solutions into various healthcare settings, validating the effectiveness of AI in assisting radiologists plus wider healthcare professionals in prioritising urgent cases, it added.

Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and CEO of Qure.ai, said the collaboration would broaden its scope across the Asia-Pacific region and “push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in diagnostics, ultimately benefiting both clinicians and patients.”

The pilot-project focuses on “co-creating the most effective strategy to support clinicians and improve patient outcomes in APAC, through early detection, enabled by AI”, added Alfred Chng, Roche’s Innovation Manager, APAC Strategy and Innovation.

Also read: A digital twin holds promise for people with Type 2 diabetes

Roche established Startup Creasphere in Munich (2018). Among the largest hubs for digital health innovation worldwide with locations in Europe, US, and APAC, it has developed into a globally integrated program, the note said. It follows a pilot-driven approach with a focus on co-creation between start-ups, corporates, and others in the healthcare ecosystem.