R K Swamy Ltd, which went public in March 2024, has announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2.15 crore for the June 2024 quarter, with revenues totalling ₹68 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the company recorded a PAT of ₹52 lakh, although this figure was neither audited nor reviewed by statutory auditors. Revenue for that period was Rs.61 crore.

The company’s consolidated gross margins—calculated as revenue from operations minus operating expenses — were up by 6.4 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to a company statement.

Three new disciplines

“The first quarter of the fiscal year is typically a quieter period as Annual Budgets are being finalised. Our performance and marketing expenditures are usually weighted towards the latter half of the year. While our first-quarter profits show strong growth compared to the same period last year, it’s important to note that the comparison is against a relatively low base,” said Rajeev Newar, Group CFO of R K Swamy Ltd.

Group CEO Shekar Swamy added that the company is focused on securing a few significant new contracts in addition to maintaining a strong roster of existing clients.

“We are investing and expanding our three core disciplines: integrated marketing communications, full-service market research, and customer data analytics & marketing technology. All three areas are experiencing growth,” he said.