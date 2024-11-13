R K Swamy , which went public in March 2024, has reported a sharp 93 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September 2024 quarter, posting .₹52 lakh compared to ₹7.41 crore in the same period last year, on the back of fall in topline.

Total consolidated income dropped 15% to .₹68 crore, down from ₹81 crore a year earlier. EBITDA for the September quarter also fell to .₹6 crore from ₹15 crore last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, PAT was ₹2.7 crore, down from ₹7.93 crore in the previous year, with total income slightly lower at₹140 crore against ₹143 crore in H1 FY24. EBITDA declined to ₹13 crore from .₹21 crore.

Shekar Swamy, Group CEO, said that despite the dip in revenue, the company’s new business pipeline remains strong, attributing the decline to large projects executed in the first half of the previous year.

Plan to launch New customer Experience Centre

In H1 of this fiscal, the company gained more than 15 new clients across its various disciplines. The company announced plans to launch a new Customer Experience Centre later this year, increasing capacity by 50per cent with 600 additional seats. It will also expand itscomputer-aided-telephonic-interviews facility with 346 new calling stations, boosting capacity by 86per cent. This investment in marketing infrastructure is expected to be utilised by clients starting next year, along with an expansion of the Video Studio.