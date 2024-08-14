R Systems International on Wednesday announced the release of OptimaAI Suite, a comprehensive generative AI package designed to boost enterprise AI adoption in software development and digital transformation.

The shares of R Systems International Limited were trading at ₹471.05, up by ₹5.35 (1.15 per cent) on NSE at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The suite offers AI-powered solutions for various stages of the software development lifecycle, including KT & ramp-up, development, modernisation and support. It aims to enhance processes across ideation, design, development, quality engineering, DevOps, and maintenance.

Key offerings include SDLC & Developer Tooling, Digital Assistants & Agent-based Automation, Industry-specific AI Solutions, and Legacy Modernisation. The suite also features specialised offerings such as Cognitive Contracts, iRCM, and OptimaAI GuardRails.

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems, stated, “Forward-thinking leaders are now capturing value by implementing GenAI across their value chains to improve key performance indicators. R Systems OptimaAI Suite enables businesses to adopt AI to reap tangible business value.”

R Systems is offering a hands-on workshop to guide clients from ideation to production deployment of initial AI use cases.