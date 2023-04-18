Deep technology company for battery swapping RACEnergy and multi-modal ride-sharing platform Hala Mobility will jointly deploy 2,000 electric two-wheelers for delivery services across India.

This fleet, integrated with RACEnergy’s battery-swapping technology, will be rolled out from July 2023, a company release stated.

“At Hala Mobility, our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and communities to embrace sustainable transportation. We can further this mission by collaborating with RACEnergy, a revolutionary company developing the latest battery-swapping technology with advanced cooling techniques and management systems,” said Srikanth Reddy, founder and CEO, Hala Mobility.

Both companies share the goal of making e-mobility more accessible to the public through user-friendly and cost-effective technology. RACEnergy’s dense battery-swapping network in Bengaluru and the lightweight, interoperable battery packs will help Hala expand its customer base, the release said.

“We look forward to partnering with Hala Mobility as we strive to expand the reach of battery-swapping technology to more individuals across the country for all forms of transportation. We have already established a strong presence in Telangana’s e-auto market. By joining forces with Hala, we are confident that we will penetrate the electric two-wheeler market and reach an even broader user base,” said Arun Sreyas, co-founder and CEO, RACEnergy.

RACEnergy has completed 2.5 million green kilometres and does 500 swaps on its network daily, the company said.

Electric two-wheelers recorded nearly 305 per cent growth in sales last year.