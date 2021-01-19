Radha Dhir named India CEO of JLL

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Radha Dhir has been named India CEO of JLL; she replaces Ramesh Nair.
“India CEO Ramesh Nair is leaving JLL to pursue opportunities outside the firm. He is succeeded by Radha Dhir, an experienced financial services executive, who has held senior leadership positions in Deutsche Bank India and YES Bank,” said a JLL release.
Dhir was previously Group President at YES Bank, where she was Head of Multinational Corporate Banking. Prior to that, she was Managing Director, Head of Global Subsidiary Coverage Group, Deutsche Bank India, and a member of the Deutsche Bank India Executive Committee.
Nair joined JLL as an analyst in 1999. He rose through the ranks to become Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and then CEO of the India business in 2017. He was also a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Board. In his time with the firm, he has overseen multiple businesses and functions, and has been a valued advisor to many domestic and multinational real-estate owners, occupiers and investors, helping to deliver successful projects.
Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific, said: “Ramesh Nair has been a great asset to JLL in his two decades with the firm. I am grateful for his service, his commitment, and I thank him for the immense contribution he has made in building the business over the years. He has much to be proud of as he passes the baton to Radha Dhir, with JLL India in a strong position for future growth and with a high-performing and ambitious leadership team.”
