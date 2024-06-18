Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company Radico Khaitan is set to bring Rampur Asava Indian single malt whisky to India. The whisky is sold in major markets worldwide, including the UK, USA, Europe, Dubai, and Global Travel Retail.

Starting with Uttar Pradesh this June, where Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky will be priced at ₹10,000, the company will expand its launch in States like Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana and Goa throughout the fiscal year. The Indian single malt will also be sold in the CSD (Canteen Store Department).

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said, “We are witnessing a remarkable growth in the acceptance and appreciation of Indian luxury spirits at the global scale. Even consumers in India are increasingly seeking sophisticated experiences and our premium offerings cater to this evolving palate.

This trend not only reflects the changing preferences of Indian consumers but also reinforces our position as pioneers in the industry. With our Rampur Signature Reserve Indian Single Malt Whisky being sold at ₹5 lakh, the launch of our new product comes at a time of growing demand for Indian single malts. We are confident it will set a new benchmark in the Indian luxury spirits market.”

The Indian Single Malt Whisky is matured in American Bourbon barrels and finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks. The company claims this is the first single malt finished in Indian red wine casks.

The Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky has won numerous awards, including the London Spirits Competition 2024, Bartender’s Brand Award 2024, Beverage Testing Institute Awards 2023, and Best World Whisky & Double Gold Barleycorn 2023, among others.

