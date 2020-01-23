Companies

Radico Khaitan Q3 net up 13% to ₹59.74 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

Radico Khaitan, in a filing to the BSE, said it registered a 12.97 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹59.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The liquor maker had reported a net profit of ₹52.88 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income stood at ₹2,013.46 crore for the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,061.12 crore for the same period a year ago.

The Radico Khaitan scrip slipped 1.63 per cent on the BSE to close at ₹358.45 on Thursday.

