Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company Radico Khaitan reported a 19.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹1,136.5 crore in the quarter that ended in June. The company’s managing director, Abhishek Khaitan, said it will remain committed to curating a focused portfolio of premium brands.

The company’s revenue from operations grew to ₹1,136.5 crore this quarter as opposed to ₹953.9 crore in Q1FY24. Sequentially, it grew by 5.4 per cent from the last quarter’s ₹1,078.7 crore.

“We had a decent quarter despite challenges like elections and policy delays. Our top line grew by 19 per cent and we improved on our gross margin. Our premium category net sales grew by more than 19 per cent,” said Dilip Banthiya, the company’s CFO, adding that the company saw its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA this time.

EBITDA grew from ₹118.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal by 24.6 per cent to ₹148.2 crore this quarter. It grew 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Q4FY24’s ₹125.6 crore.

Khaitan said, “This quarter is special because for the first time, Radico has introduced four luxury brands into the domestic market. We launched Rampur Asava, priced at ₹10,000 per bottle, Sangam World Malt Whisky priced between ₹4,000 and ₹7,500, and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin ‘Gold Edition’ (between ₹4,000 to 7,000). Our fourth offering, again a world malt, will be priced at about ₹5,500 a bottle.”

Khaitan also attributed the growth across the quarter to the growth in the company’s premium portfolio. “Our prestige & above category is growing, and the margins are also higher, despite the headwind of grain prices. Because of our premiumisation, we could achieve this kind of EBITDA growth and profit.”

Radico’s prestige & above category saw volume growth of 14.3 per cent y-o-y to 2.73 million cases in the quarter. Net sales for the category grew by 19.1 per cent to ₹499.5 crore. Brands from this category contributed 67 per cent of the total IMFL revenue.

However, the total IMFL volume decreased by 4 per cent to 7.07 million cases this quarter. Non-IMFL revenue growth was due to the full distillery capacity utilisation of the Sitapur plant commissioned during Q3 FY2024, the company said.

“The overall growth of the industry in India was muted in the first quarter, primarily due to policy delays and elections. This also affected the lower segments. In our case, the small degrowth in the quarter is largely because of these two reasons,” said Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan.

Brand-wise, the company’s Magic Moments Vodka recorded a 1.9 million case volume in Q1 FY25 with a YoY growth of 21.9 per cent. Net sales value crossed ₹300 crore. The Royal Ranthambore brand grew by more than 45 per cent, according to the CFO.

Talking about the company’s sales and revenue projection for the current fiscal, the CFO said, “We will grow our premium portfolio between 15-18 per cent. The IMFL segment will grow by around 15-16 per cent and as a company, our topline should grow by more than 20 per cent.”