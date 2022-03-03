Radisson Hotel Group adds nine new hotels across South Asia in 2021

In 2021, the group opened its 100th hotel in India

Radisson Hotel Group further strengthened its portfolio in India with the signing of nine new hotels across five brands in 2021. Located in key gateway cities and emerging destinations, these new hotels will collectively add over 1,000 rooms to its domestic network in the next three-to-five years.

In 2021, the group grew its presence in India with the opening of 12 new hotels and introducing two new brands, including Radisson Individuals and Radisson RED.

The group announced four hotel signings in the first half of 2021 despite pandemic challenges. These included Radisson Individuals’ Classic Grande Imphal and The Elite Narsapura, ,and Park Inn’s Radisson Vadodara and Radisson Vellore.

These were followed by five additional signings towards the second half of the year – Radisson Resort Kumbhalgarh, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, New Gurugram, Park Inn by Radisson Deoghar, Radisson Hotel Jamshedpur, and Park Inn by Radisson Ahmedabad Daslana.

“2021 marks a significant milestone for us at Radisson Hotel Group as we opened our 100th hotel in India. We continued our foray towards our ambitious five-year expansion plan with nine signings in 2021 and are working towards replicating this performance in 2022,” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice-President, Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Next phase of growth

“India remains a key part of the group’s global strategy, and we intend to invest across all parts of our operations. Our next phase of growth would be driven by strategic, brand-defining hotel signings and openings that will provide a major uplift to our hotel portfolio and broaden our offerings for guests and owners ,” he added. s

Radisson Hotel Group has opened 12 hotels in 2021 taking the total number of operating hotels to 105.

Its diverse portfolio recorded the addition of hotels and resorts across Dharamshala, Nashik, Lonavala, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandigarh, Vizag and Imphal amongst other leisure destinations.