The Raghu Vamsi Group, a manufacturer of high precision and hi-critical components, sub-assemblies, and systems for global OEMs acquired 100 pc stake in the PMC Group, a UK-based precision machining company specialising in components for the Oil & Gas industry for 7.7 million pounds.

“We are thrilled to welcome PMC Group into the Raghu Vamsi family. We are excited that this acquisition now combines our manufacturing strengths with PMC Group’s expertise in precision machining and helps expand our global footprint and cater to a wider segment of high precision products,’‘ Vamsi Vikas, MD, Raghu Vamsi Group said in a release.

“Our portfolio will also grow beyond our traditional Aerospace & Defence to include Oil & Gas sectors with an entry into growing European markets,’” he added.

The acquisition of PMC Group represents a strategic step forward in Raghu Vamsi Group’s vision to enhance its global footprint and expand its capabilities by moving up the value chain in providing high-precision products and solutions to critical industries worldwide.

PMC Group’s expertise in precision machining, coupled with Raghu Vamsi Group’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, will foster greater synergies in product innovation and cater to a wider segment of high precision products, delivering advanced engineering solutions for the Oil & Gas sector and beyond, the company said.

