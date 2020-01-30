Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Rahul Bajaj will step down from his role as Executive Chairman of Bajaj Auto from April 1. He will be transitioning to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the company.
Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that due to certain commitments and other preoccupation, Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company once his current term expires on March 31, 2020.
He has been a director of the company since April 1, 1970, and was last re-appointed by the company’s board of directors for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015.
Bajaj is the grandson of freedom fighter and philanthropist Jamnalal Bajaj, who founded the Bajaj Group of companies in the 1920s. An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.
After taking charge of the Bajaj Group business in 1965, Bajaj spearheaded the company to its growth path. According to PTI, under his leadership, Bajaj Auto’s turnover grew to ₹12,000 crore from just ₹7.2 crore.
From 2005, Rahul Bajaj started handing over operational control of Bajaj Auto to his son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto.
Since Bajaj has already attained the age of 75 years, the approval of shareholders will be taken by special resolution by way of postal ballot for his appointment as Non-Executive Chairman as required under Regulation 17(1A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Bajaj Auto said in its filing.
“The Board of Directors placed on record its gratitude and sincere appreciation for the immense contribution made by Shri Rahul Bajaj in the development, growth and success of the company through his dynamic and exemplary leadership over the last five decades,” it concluded.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...