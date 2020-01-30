Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role

Rahul Bajaj will step down from his role as Executive Chairman of Bajaj Auto from April 1. He will be transitioning to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the company.

Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that due to certain commitments and other preoccupation, Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company once his current term expires on March 31, 2020.

He has been a director of the company since April 1, 1970, and was last re-appointed by the company’s board of directors for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015.

Bajaj is the grandson of freedom fighter and philanthropist Jamnalal Bajaj, who founded the Bajaj Group of companies in the 1920s. An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

After taking charge of the Bajaj Group business in 1965, Bajaj spearheaded the company to its growth path. According to PTI, under his leadership, Bajaj Auto’s turnover grew to ₹12,000 crore from just ₹7.2 crore.

From 2005, Rahul Bajaj started handing over operational control of Bajaj Auto to his son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto.

Since Bajaj has already attained the age of 75 years, the approval of shareholders will be taken by special resolution by way of postal ballot for his appointment as Non-Executive Chairman as required under Regulation 17(1A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Bajaj Auto said in its filing.

“The Board of Directors placed on record its gratitude and sincere appreciation for the immense contribution made by Shri Rahul Bajaj in the development, growth and success of the company through his dynamic and exemplary leadership over the last five decades,” it concluded.