RailTel Corp bags ₹120-cr order from Bharat Coking Coal

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India on Friday said it has bagged a ₹120-crore order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order of a total amount of ₹119.72 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) for implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for the period of 60 months," it said in a filing to BSE.

A Mini Ratna PSU, RailTel is a leading neutral telecom infrastructure provider and has a pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive right of way along railway tracks.

Shares of the company were trading 1.34 per cent higher at ₹132.50 apiece on the BSE.