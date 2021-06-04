Companies

RailTel Corp bags ₹120-cr order from Bharat Coking Coal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2021

Shares inch up 1.34% at ₹132.50 apiece on the BSE

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India on Friday said it has bagged a ₹120-crore order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order of a total amount of ₹119.72 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) for implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for the period of 60 months," it said in a filing to BSE.

Also read: Vehant Technologies bags RailTel contract to install 100 AI-based cameras at stations

A Mini Ratna PSU, RailTel is a leading neutral telecom infrastructure provider and has a pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive right of way along railway tracks.

Shares of the company were trading 1.34 per cent higher at ₹132.50 apiece on the BSE.

Published on June 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.