Raitel Corporation of India Ltd reported a 50 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹32 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Profit after tax, on a consolidated basis, in the year ago period was ₹66 crore.

Consolidated total income for the Mini Ratna company, a CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, stood at ₹462 crore, up 5 per cent y-o-y. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY23 stood at 17 per cent, the company said in a release.

According to Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, the order book stood at ₹4,700 crore plus, “which is steadily translating into revenue in coming quarters”.

“We are doing well in this weak market scenario with consistent growth in operational revenue and have been posting healthy profits,” he said. The Board has also approved an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share.