New Delhi, January 2

Railways freight earnings grew 16 per cent year-on-year in the April-December period to ₹120,478 crore banking on higher loading. Earnings for the nine-month-period last year was ₹104,040 crore.

On cumulative basis, Railways saw an 8 per cent increase in freight loading to 1109.38 million tonnes (mt); as against the 1029.96 mt.

For December, the originating freight loading was of 130.66 mt, a 3 per cent increase y-o-y; revenue was ₹14,573 crore, up 13 per cent y-o-y. Originating freight loading and revenue in December 2021 was 126.8 mt and ₹12,914 crore, respectively.

Passenger earnings

The passenger segment earnings saw a 71 per cent increase to ₹48,913 crore for the April–December period. It stood at ₹28,569 crore in the previous year.

In reserved passenger segment, there were some 59.61 crore bookings, a 6 per cent increase, as compared to last year when bookings were 56.05 crore. Revenue generated in the segment witnessed a 46 per cent increase y-o-y to ₹38,483 crore; as against ₹26,400 crore in the year-ago-period.

In the unreserved passenger segment, revenues increased by 381 per cent to ₹10,430 crore; while for the year-ago period it was ₹2,169 crore. Passenger bookings stood at 401.97 crore up 137 per cent.

