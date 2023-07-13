The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which represents around 95 lakh truckers and about 50 lakh operators of buses, tourist cabs, taxi cabs and maxi cabs operators, said their operations have been severely hit. “The recent incessant rain in the northern States, coupled with travel restrictions due to Kanwar Yatra and violent social disruption in Manipur, has left vehicles and staff stranded without essential supplies and damaged cargo on highways,” it added.

The ongoing disruptions have led to a decline in bookings and significant challenges in industrial production, resulting in dwindling inventories and disrupted supply chains for essential and non-essential commodities, AIMTC rued.

The transportation of critical items such as fruits, vegetables, and medicines has been severely affected. Industries like pharmaceuticals, white goods, electronics, and automotive have experienced significant repercussions, it pointed out.

Mounting losses

Transport businesses face significant challenges, including employee safety, vehicle maintenance, cargo damage and rising expenses due to heavy rainfall, AIMTC Secretary General and Chief Executive Naveen Kumar Gupta told businessline.

When asked about the quantum of losses, he said, “An exact figure is difficult as trucks and goods vehicles are stuck at several places. The numbers are probably in thousands. Around 20,000-25,000 goods vehicles are stuck across North and North-East India. On a conservative scale the losses are close to ₹1,000 crore. Generally, an expense of ₹3,000 is incurred per truck in a day for food, stay and other related expenses, not to mention the business opportunity loss”.

Special measures

The current circumstances demand immediate attention to prevent further disruptions to the supply chain and ensure the stability of the transport industry. “We demand that the government come out with special measures to accommodate these unforeseen circumstances and relax its norms vis-à-vis E-way Bill expiry delay in renewal of fitness, taxes etc, and ensure that penalty should not be charged for the inadvertent delay in compliance,” AIMTC said.

The government should also direct the local administration to provide food, water and security to the stranded crew and the trucks, it urged.

Swift action is required to address the challenges faced by the industry, safeguard employee livelihoods, and maintain the smooth functioning of the national supply chain.