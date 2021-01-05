Rajagiri Media rolls out entrepreneurial learning programme for students

Rajagiri Media has launched a new programme to enable entrepreneurial learning among children through home-based learning activities. As part of the launch, the Pallikkutam i-School Training the Trainer Programme was launched by JT Verghese, Chairman of STEAG Energy Services India Ltd.

The Pallikkutam SELFIE project is aimed at development of entrepreneurial skills in children through remarkable family-based learning events. SELFIE is the acronym of Smart & Sustainable Entrepreneurial Learning Events for Families in India and elsewhere, which is based on the pedagogy of GenNext, the Pallikkutam Pedagogy.

Covid-19 has bridged the divide between home and school. Hence, Pallikkutam SELFIE is an initiative that has come at the right moment where we get the whole family involved in children’s learning process, said Verghese. He termed the project ambitious and unique as it will train children from KG classes to develop entrepreneurial skills. Also, he expressed optimism that the project will make learning interesting and useful, and would be highly appreciated by millions of households in India.

Varghese Panthalookaran, Director of Rajagiri Media, said the goal is to change the home learning ecosystem into exciting and remarkable events. “We call Pallikkutam SELFIE a mission as we have identified our role in supporting home-based learning. We are making the learning events free for all households and schools in India. In the present scenario, the objective of the education should be to provide entrepreneurial success among students. Our learning events will be designed with this purpose.”

Skills development and vocational training are given prime importance in NEP 2020. Pallikkutam SELFIE is a project from Pallikkutami-School which will run with the help of volunteers all over India.