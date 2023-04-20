The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) has sought extension of its bridge linkage for 2,170 megawatt (MW) of coal-fired capacity for a year.

Last month, the RRVUNL requested Coal Ministry’s Standing Linkage Committee (Long-Term), SLC (LT), for power sector, to further extend bridge linkage of RRVUNL’s thermal power plants (TPPs) preferably from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) or Northern Coalfields (NCL).

The SLC (LT) is scheduled to meet on Friday to deliberate on the coal linkage for the thermal power stations (TPS).

The issue relates to coal blocks allocated to RRVUNL—Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks. RRVUNL informed the panel that deforestation and tree felling activity in Parsa coal block could not be initiated, in spite of all the statutory approvals, due to agitation by locals. Besides, necessary statutory approval for the Kente Extension coal block is also pending.

Coal blocks

In March last year, the SLC (LT) recommended extension of the bridge linkage for 2,170 MW capacity of end use plants of RRVUNL linked with Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks, which is one unit each of Chhabra TPS Phase-II (250 MW) and Kalisindh TPS (600 MW) as well as two units of Suratgarh TPS (1,320 MW) for one year.

The Power Ministry also recommended the extension of bridge linkage in March 2022. It pointed out that Parsa coal block is under development due to constraints in mine development on account of hindrances created by anti-social elements as well as deforestation and handing over of land. The go ahead for mining is also awaited from the Chhattisgarh government.

Besides, the Kente Extension coal block is also under development and certain clearances are awaited

The Parsa coal block was allotted to RRVUNL for its end use plants—four units of Chhabra TPP (cumulative 1,820 MW), two units of Kalisindh TPP (1,200 MW) and two units of Suratgarh Supercritical TPP (1,320 MW).

The Kente Extension block was allocated to RRVUNL for the two units each of Suratgarh Supercritical TPP (1,320 MW) and Chhabra Supercritical TPP (1,320 MW).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit