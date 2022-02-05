Rajsha Pharmaceuticals bets big on export markets for ayurvedic products 

FOR WEB

Ahmedabad, Feb 5: Betting big on the ayurvedic products for personal care and healthcare segments, Ahmedabad-based Rajsha Pharmaceuticals is looking at export opportunities in the markets such as US, Canada and CIS nations.

Currently, The company has about 30 per cent share of exports in the overall turnover of Rs 15 crore, which it expects to double in the next one year.

A subsidiary of Trojan Lifecare Pvt Ltd, launched new range of ayurvedic products including Evergreen Liquid, Giloi Tablets, Vigor Capsules, Anu Oil and Ayush Decoction (Kadha).

The Evergreen product range is already registered in the United States and has got immense response in the US market, Raj Upadhyay, Director, Rajsha Pharmaceuticals told BusinessLine.

Product lineup

The Company has 15 other products in the pipeline, which will be an addition to its existing ayurvedic product portfolio of 45 products including ayurvedic lotions, toothpaste, hair tonic, inhaler, balm, sanitizer, syrup, tablets among others.

Sold under Rajsha brand, the products are available in about 17 states in India and in the international markets such as US, Canada, CIS, Africa and Nepal.

Expansion

"We are expanding our manufacturing capacity and will shift to a new production site in Ahmedabad in next one year. We have invested about Rs 15 crore for this new facility, which will help us take our turnover to Rs 100 crore in the next five years," said Upadhyay expressing confidence on the growing acceptance of ayurvedic products following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which is in the ayurvedic products manufacturing for past 35 years, now looks to offer innovative OTC ayurvedic products including ayurvedic immunity booster with Vitamin B.