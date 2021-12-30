Ram Charan inks $700-million deal with Azerbaijan’s Kafkans

The city-based Ram Charan Co Pvt Ltd has signed $700-million deal with Kafkans, Azerbaijan for supply of waste management units that can generate 200 MW of energy initially. The agreement will see the supply and setting up of waste management units from December 2022, in the industrial areas around Baku in Azerbaijan, says a release from Ram Charan.

Kafkans, the local partner with Ram Charan, has experience in logistics, infrastructure, and imports to Azerbaijan.

The deal comes after Ram Charan recently entered into an $2.2 billion agreement with Ghana-based Masri Company Ltd to supply waste to energy units that is expected to generate 300 MW of power across the country.

The agreements also come against the backdrop of investments proposed by the US-based TFCC International for a 46 per cent equity (for $4.14 billion) in Ram Charan.