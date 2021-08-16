Ram Info posts ₹1.9-cr profit in Q1

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Ram Info Limited posted a profit of ₹1.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, against a loss of ₹0.16 crore in the same period a year before.
The company registered total revenue of ₹22.87 crore, up 351 per cent, against ₹5.07 crore recorded in Q1 FY21.
“We have been witnessing improved performance from the energy segment.Going forward, this segment will be our thrust area and it may take us to the next level,” L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Ram Info Limited, said.
From the operational revenue of ₹22.87 crore, the energy segment’s contribution was good. In FY21 too, its contribution was sizeable with total revenue of ₹75.54 crore.
On paid-up equity of ₹67.14 lakh shares, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was at ₹2.83.
The company’s shares closed at ₹69.50, up 9 per cent, on the BSE on Monday.
