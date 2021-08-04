Rama Kirloskar appointed Joint Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers

The fifth generation of the Pune-based Kirloskar family has been given strategically important portfolios at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).

Rama Kirloskar, the daughter of KBL’s Managing Director Sanjay Kirloskar, has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director of the company and will look after the domestic business.

Sanjay’s son Alok Kirloskar is a Director on the Board of KBL and CEO of Kirloskar Brothers International BV, which includes SPP Pumps Ltd, to oversee the international business.

Sanjay will continue to provide strategic advice as the company shifts from an infrastructure projects company to be a product company.

Rama will lead the domestic small pumps division and valves business of the company. Alok, who has been based in London since 2012 continues to head all the overseas businesses and leads many technology initiatives at KBL.

“With this change, the 5th Generation of Kirloskar family is now in charge of strategically important portfolios to continue the company's growth journey into domestic and international markets. This is in line with the big shift from an infrastructure projects company to be a product company,” said a press statement.