Ramco Cements posts ₹761-cr profit in FY21 on better margins

The Ramco Cements Ltd reported an impressive performance including some new milestones in FY21, while the March 2021 quarter also saw good growth in bottomline.

For 2020-21, the company reported a standalone net profit of ₹761 crore compared to ₹601 crore in the previous year.

EBIDTA up

In 2020-21, EBIDTA grew 35 per cent at ₹1,582.60 crore against ₹1,173.82 crore in FY20 due to improved margins. Blended EBIDTA per tonne was ₹1,586 (₹1,048). For the first time, the company achieved a PBT of more than ₹1,000 crore and it stood at ₹1,140 crore for FY21.

The company achieved quarterly EBIDTA in excess of ₹400 crore for three consecutive quarters in FY21.

“In spite of tough challenges caused by the worst-ever pandemic the company’s all teams contributed their best performance to post record profit for the year and for the quarter. Now, the second wave seems to be more challenging, and our team is well equipped to meet the situation,” AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, The Ramco Cements, told BusinessLine.

Net revenue for FY21 was ₹5,303 crore against ₹5,406 crore in 2019-20.

Though the volume de-growth for the year is 11 per cent, the drop in net revenue is only two per cent because of favourable market conditions and improvement in sale of premium products.

Ramco Cements' strategy in offering its customers right products for right applications has helped to reinforce its market position with better market mix and premiumisation of its products, the company said.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the company’s standalone net profit zoomed to ₹214 crore compared to ₹146 crore in the year-ago period. EBIDTA for quarter grew 58 per cent to ₹459 crore as against ₹291 crore in the year-ago quarter, helped by improved margins and increase in sale volumes. Blended EBIDTA per tonne was ₹1,428 (₹991 in March 2020 quarter). Revenue grew 17 per cent at ₹1,640 crore compared to ₹1,401 crore.

Expansion projects

The company’s expansion projects in Jayanthipuram and Kurnool are delayed due to the pandemic and resultant challenge in the availability of manpower. In FY21, it incurred a capex of ₹1,766 crore mostly in the on-going capacity expansion programmes.

As on March 31, the company's gross debt was ₹3,102 crore, of which ₹217 crore was soft/interest-free debt. The average cost of interest-bearing borrowings for the current year is reduced to 6.10 per cent from 6.71 per cent in the previous year.