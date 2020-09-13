Ramco Cements to cut emissions with waste heat recovery system

Ramco Cements has commissioned its 9-MW waste heat recovery system at its Jayanthipuram cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, a move which will help the company save on power costs, while cutting down emissions.

Two more 9-MW waste heat recovery systems at Jayanthipuram is being installed and would be commissioned in the coming months, according to a statement.

“The installation of waste heat recovery system in our plants will help us reduce the power cost. Besides savings in power cost, it also reduces CO2 emission substantially, which will have a positive impact on the environment,” said AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Cements.

The waste heat recovery plants would recover the waste heat from the kiln exhaust gases and cooler vent air and the saved energy would be converted into electrical energy, by way of installation of waste heat recovery boilers and turbines. The recaptured electrical energy would again be used in the manufacturing process.

While capturing and re-utilisation of the waste heat reduces the power cost of the plant, it will also help leave a lesser carbon foot print.

The installation of a waste heat recovery system is also helping the company towards its steps for self-reliance in power. This would insulate the company from future energy crisis and variations in the cost of the purchased power, said the company.

Ramco’s new cement project at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh will also have a waste heat recovery system of 12.15 MW capacity. Once this is operational, the company’s total capacity of waste heat recovery systems would be 39.15 MW.