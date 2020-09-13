Ramco Cements to cut emissions with waste heat recovery system

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Ramco Cements has commissioned its 9-MW waste heat recovery system at its Jayanthipuram cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, a move which will help the company save on power costs, while cutting down emissions.
Two more 9-MW waste heat recovery systems at Jayanthipuram is being installed and would be commissioned in the coming months, according to a statement.
“The installation of waste heat recovery system in our plants will help us reduce the power cost. Besides savings in power cost, it also reduces CO2 emission substantially, which will have a positive impact on the environment,” said AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Cements.
The waste heat recovery plants would recover the waste heat from the kiln exhaust gases and cooler vent air and the saved energy would be converted into electrical energy, by way of installation of waste heat recovery boilers and turbines. The recaptured electrical energy would again be used in the manufacturing process.
While capturing and re-utilisation of the waste heat reduces the power cost of the plant, it will also help leave a lesser carbon foot print.
The installation of a waste heat recovery system is also helping the company towards its steps for self-reliance in power. This would insulate the company from future energy crisis and variations in the cost of the purchased power, said the company.
Ramco’s new cement project at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh will also have a waste heat recovery system of 12.15 MW capacity. Once this is operational, the company’s total capacity of waste heat recovery systems would be 39.15 MW.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...