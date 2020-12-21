Ramco Systems to implement aviation software for Europe’s Iberia Maintenance

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Ramco Systems Ltd, the Chennai-based aviation software specialist, will implement its flagship aviation software, Ramco Aviation M&E MRO suite for Iberia Maintenance (Iberia MRO), one of Europe’s leading MRO service providers.
Ramco Aviation Software will replace multiple systems to unify operations across airframe maintenance, engine shops, component shops and supply chain. In addition, Iberia Maintenance will also benefit from digital enablers such as mobility via AnywhereApps, HUBs, artificial intelligence, dashboards and integration offerings powered by Ramco, said a press release from Ramco Systems,
The technology transformation programme will enable Iberia Maintenance to future-proof its business growth while offering simplified user experience driving better user adoption, increase process automation and self-service.
Implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) brings four important advantages for Iberia MRO: first, maximum mobility in accessing documentation and assigning maintenance tasks online, among others; second, information and real-time updates of the work carried out on the aircraft; third, the reliability and agility of having a single source of information for the Iberia MRO production management system. Fourth, it will enable sustainable and efficient paperless solutions, as Ramco Aviation ERP eliminates printing and scanning for tasks to be performed.
The new ERP developed by Ramco will be used by over 3,000 Iberia maintenance personnel. A 50 people team will work in its implementation project, the release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...