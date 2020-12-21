Ramco Systems to implement aviation software for Europe’s Iberia Maintenance

Ramco Systems Ltd, the Chennai-based aviation software specialist, will implement its flagship aviation software, Ramco Aviation M&E MRO suite for Iberia Maintenance (Iberia MRO), one of Europe’s leading MRO service providers.

Ramco Aviation Software will replace multiple systems to unify operations across airframe maintenance, engine shops, component shops and supply chain. In addition, Iberia Maintenance will also benefit from digital enablers such as mobility via AnywhereApps, HUBs, artificial intelligence, dashboards and integration offerings powered by Ramco, said a press release from Ramco Systems,

The technology transformation programme will enable Iberia Maintenance to future-proof its business growth while offering simplified user experience driving better user adoption, increase process automation and self-service.

Implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) brings four important advantages for Iberia MRO: first, maximum mobility in accessing documentation and assigning maintenance tasks online, among others; second, information and real-time updates of the work carried out on the aircraft; third, the reliability and agility of having a single source of information for the Iberia MRO production management system. Fourth, it will enable sustainable and efficient paperless solutions, as Ramco Aviation ERP eliminates printing and scanning for tasks to be performed.

The new ERP developed by Ramco will be used by over 3,000 Iberia maintenance personnel. A 50 people team will work in its implementation project, the release said.