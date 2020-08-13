Ramesh Abhishek on Cyient Board

Cyient Limited, an engineering solutions and services company, has appointed ex-bureaucrat Ramesh Abhishek as a Director on its Board. A retired IAS officer belonging to the 1982 batch, Abhishek held key roles in governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory and judicial reforms, a Cyient statement on Thursday said.

“In his last appointment as the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), he was instrumental in facilitating and building some of the unique large-scale and most impactful initiatives of the Government of India that include ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’,” it said.