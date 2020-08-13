Companies

Ramesh Abhishek on Cyient Board

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Cyient Limited, an engineering solutions and services company, has appointed ex-bureaucrat Ramesh Abhishek as a Director on its Board. A retired IAS officer belonging to the 1982 batch, Abhishek held key roles in governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory and judicial reforms, a Cyient statement on Thursday said.

“In his last appointment as the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), he was instrumental in facilitating and building some of the unique large-scale and most impactful initiatives of the Government of India that include ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’,” it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.