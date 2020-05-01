Ramesh Babu V takes over as director operations at NTPC

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday announced that Ramesh Babu V has assumed charge as director operations at NTPC, effective May 1.
Babu graduated as a mechanical engineer from NIT Srinagar and completed his masters in thermal engineering from IIT Delhi, a company statement said.
He joined NTPC as an executive (trainee - 12th batch) in 1987 and has more than 32 years of experience in managing large power stations in the areas of operations and maintenance, renovation and modernisation of old units as well as in the domains of efficiency and systems improvement of thermal plants.
Babu as a professional manager and strategic planner has led several initiatives for improving reliability and efficiency of power stations.
His experience in power sector includes senior management level exposure as a “Business Unit Head” of NTPC Talcher Kaniha and NSPCL Durgapur.
As director (operations), Babu will be responsible for the overall planning of safe, reliable and efficient operations of all power generating stations of the NTPC Group while ensuring fuel security and environmental compliance of these power stations.
Before his appointment as director (operations), he was the executive director to the CMD while also working on system improvement activities and strategies related to the operational excellence of NTPC power plants.
