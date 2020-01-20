Ramesh Kymal to quit Gamesa

Ramesh Kymal, who has been the Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian arm of Spanish wind turbine major Gamesa since July 2009, will be stepping down, wind industry sources told BusinessLine.

It is also learnt that Kymal will be replaced by Navin Dewaji, currently Executive Vice-President at Siemens India.

It may be remembered that in a global move, Siemens had taken over Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica SA in July 2016. A merger of the wind assets of the two global majors had resulted in a company in which Siemens held a 59 per cent stake, with the balance 41 per cent remaining with the erstwhile shareholders of Gamesa.

Since then, there had been speculation on how the move would impact Gamesa India, which later became Siemens Gamesa India.

Two-month hand-over

Sources said that Dewaji will join Gamesa India on March 1, while Kymal will formally quit the company on April 30, giving the process of hand-over a good two months.

Kymal is an industry doyen who began his career as an executive at NEPC Micon Ltd, the first company to set up wind turbines in India. Later, he was the CEO of another wind turbine major, Vestas, between April 1996 and February 2009.

He is credited with building Gamesa India from scratch. Under him, the company grew to become one of the top wind turbine sellers in India, selling machines worth 6,200 MW since it began its operations in 2009. It has two blade factories, in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (near Chennai) and an operations and maintenance centre in Chennai. In November 2019, Siemens Gamesa India bagged the Deming Prize for quality.