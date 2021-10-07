Ramesh Srinivasan appointed CEO of Netcore Cloud’s India operations

Netcore Cloud has announced the appointment of Ramesh Srinivasan as the Chief Executive Officer for its India operations.

“Ramesh will bring his rich experience in sales and marketing management to boost Netcore Cloud’s dynamic growth path and prepare for its IPO journey. He would lead Sales and marketing, CSM, Partnership & Alliances teams to help drive growth for the company,” said a press statement.

Srinivasan brings over 25 years of experience, successfully scaling and accelerating revenue growth for Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Tyco, Verizon, Schneider Electric & Oracle.