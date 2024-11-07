South Indian eatery Rameshwaram Cafe plans to expand into North Indian markets, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gujarat, according to Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder, Managing Director. Rao announced the expansion plans during the opening of the cafe’s new store in Indira Nagar.

The company had previously announced plans to enter the Hyderabad market and currently operates an outlet in Madhapur. By 2025, Rameshwaram Cafe aims to establish additional stores in Hyderabad. “We plan to add one or two more locations next year in Hyderabad. Beyond that, we currently have no plans to expand into Kerala or Chennai,” she stated.

Presently, the Bengaluru-based eatery has outlets in Indira Nagar, JP Nagar, Brookfield, and Rajaji Nagar. The new location on 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar marks the fifth outlet in Bengaluru, as the cafe is also set to open a branch at Bengaluru International Airport.

The new Indira Nagar store is designed to accommodate an expanded menu and seating for up to 400 guests, enhancing the cafe’s capacity and offerings. Rao also confirmed the cafe’s international expansion timeline, with its first overseas store in Dubai expected to open in the second half of next year.

Addressing the recent incident at its Brookfield branch, Rao acknowledged that while the blast did affect sales temporarily, the overall impact was minimal. “The blast affected sales briefly, but business has gradually picked up,” she noted.