Ramkrishna Forgings bags ₹57.5-cr spindle export order from North America

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has bagged an export order worth ₹57.5 crore from North America for the supply of spindles.

The ₹1,288-crore company — a leading supplier of rolled, forged and machined products — has bagged the contract for over three years from a large Tier-1 manufacturer in the commercial vehicle segment in North America, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges on Thursday.

According to Lalit Khetan, Executive Director and CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, the company’s strong technical capabilities in the commercial vehicle segment has helped it secure the order.

“This is also a testimony of product quality and our operational excellence. The supply contract will allow us to strengthen our order book in the exports market further, which is in line with our strategy to improve our exports share in overall revenues,” he said in the notification.

The company supplies to various sectors including automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil and gas, power and construction, earth moving andmining, both in India and overseas. It is a critical safety item supplier for undercarriage, bogie and shell parts for railway coaches and locomotives. It is also a preferred supplier to OEMs such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, among others.