Ramky Enviro launches 2nd C&D recycling facility in Hyderabad

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have launched a second Construction and Demolition Recycling facility at Fathullaguda, Hayathnagar in Hyderabad.

This facility, with capacity to process up to 500 TPD of construction and demolition and uses wet processing technology to minimise dust pollution.

Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, said: “Rapid urbanisation coupled with the unprecedented growth of cities and towns in the last two decades has led to the generation of a lot of C&D waste. Construction and Demolition Waste Management has been our focus, in line with our sustainable goals. We have partnered with GHMC to launch the second Construction and Demolition Recycling Facility in Hyderabad.”

The waste material generated during the construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, roads and bridges is complex. The Ramky unit is capable of recycling more than 95% of the incoming debris, he said.

KT Rama Rao, State Minister for MA&UD and Industries said: “Hyderabad is the first city in South India to have the second C&D facility. We will soon have two more C&D plants coming up in the other locations to cover the entire city with a capacity to process 2,000 tons per day. Almost all of the waste received at this plant and the earlier constructed plant is converting the debris into good quality construction material.”

The plant can process up to 500 TPD of C&D Waste with a specialized segregation system, debris handling system, multiple screening systems, material washing, sand washing and water management system. It is among the largest facilities in South India. The plant will operate under a public-private partnership model with Greater Hyderabad

The recycled products from the C&D waste generated at this facility are utilised for non-structural purposes such as footpaths, road sub-base, etc.