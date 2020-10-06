Ramky Enviro sets up advanced construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Noida

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority together inaugurated a construction & demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Sector-80, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Spread across five acres of land, the project can recycle up to 300 tonnes per day of construction and demolition waste. The first of its kind C&D plant envisages the collection, transportation, processing, and management of construction & demolition of waste, under a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Also read: Sagar MSW: Ramky Enviro inaugurates integrated waste management project

Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, in a statement said: “According to a recent study by the Centre for Science and Environment, India manages to recover and recycle only about 1 per cent of its construction and demolition waste. The launch of this new 300 tonnes per day C&D plant provides needed capacity to help address the long-standing issue of construction debris being dumped on roadsides, open plots and other places, to provide a more clean and green environment for the future generations to come.”

Any waste comprising building materials, debris, and rubble resulting from construction, remodelling, repair, and demolition of any civil structure is classified as C&D waste. C&D waste is an inert waste, and over 90 per cent of it can be reused or recycled. India will benefit greatly from a circular economy approach that can turn this C&D waste into a useful resource.

The C&D plant at Noida aims to manage and scientifically process all the present C&D wastes generated in and around Noida to produce a broad range of green and eco-friendly products. The finished recycled products from the plant can be put to multi-purpose use, thereby reducing the impact on environment. The recycled bricks can be used for pavements and the recycled aggregates and manufactured sand as building materials, for road making, and non-structural landscaping products, thereby reducing the pressure on available resources.

Also read: Can money make the waste go round?

The country needs many such facilities and Ramky Enviro is geared to launch similar plants across the country, he said.