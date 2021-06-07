Ramky Enviro to set up nation-wide network of end-of-life vehicle recycling facilities

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a leading integrated player in the waste management and recycling space, has drawn up plans to set up a nation-wide network of End of Life Vehicle (ELV) recycling facilities.
The company will partner with leading automotive companies in both the passenger and commercial vehicle segments as part of this initiative.
In the first phase, REEL ELV recycling facilities are being developed at locations near Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Adityapur and Chennai. In the next phase, the network will expand to over 25 locations across India, the company said in a statement.
By 2025, as per estimates, India will have over two crore vehicles nearing the end of their lives.
Engaged in environmental business, the company’s sustainability programme is deeply integrated into its core business activities and is in line with key sustainable development goals and climate action.
The company has been actively working to reimagine, recreate and restore natural resources through multiple initiatives, on its journey towards a net negative carbon footprint.
The nationwide network of ELV facilities supports this year's theme #GenerationRestoration.
The recent government policies around vehicle scrappage and ELV management towards sustainable mobility are a significant step in this direction.
Over the past 15–20 years, a significant amount of research and development has enhanced the recycling rate of end-of-life vehicles, including enhancing dismantling techniques and improving remanufacturing operations.
Recycling of automotive materials can have a very positive sustainability impact via conservation of materials, lower energy use, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The company’s nation-wide network of recycling units can accelerate fleet renewal based on cleaner fuels, newer technologies and zero-emission alternatives such as electric vehicles.
The Hyderabad based company has a growing global footprint with over 60 operating locations spread across India and several countries including Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Tanzania.
