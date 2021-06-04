Ramprasad Sridharan named as new CEO & MD of Benetton India

Apparel major Benetton Group has named Ramprasad Sridharan as the new CEO & Managing Director for India. He will be taking over his new position on June 7.

In a statement, the Italy-based fashion brand said, “Ramprasad brings to Benetton Group significant experience in the fashion retail sector having worked for Reebok India Co., Lerros Fashions India Ltd., Clarks Future Footwear Ltd India, C&J Clarks International UK and finally for C&J Clarks International Singapore, where he held the position of President, South East Asia, Australia & New Zealand.”

Stating that India continues to be a key market, the company added, “This year Benetton, which has a network of over 850 points of sale across the country, has opened 12 shops and plans to open another 30–40.”

Sridharan will take over from Sundeep Chugh who decided to step down from the position of CEO & MD after a 10-year stint at the company.

“ Sundeep has successfully led the company during his tenure, a period during which the brand has evolved and maintained its market leadership position through a multi-channel approach, an effective product offering and a high-impact communication strategy,” the statement added.