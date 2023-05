Ramsons Projects reported net profit dropped to ₹1.63 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023 from ₹3.83 lakh in the same quarter previous year. Total income surged to ₹17.74 lakh from ₹9.03 lakh.

Net loss for FY23 was ₹5.30 lakh compared with a net profit recorded a year earlier. Net profit for FY22 was ₹13.1 lakh. Total income increased to ₹56.81 lakh from ₹33.42 lakh.

Ramsons Projects Limited is a non-banking financial services company. The company offers consumer and home financing loans.