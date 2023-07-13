Talent company Randstad will train 20,000 young Indians with the skills needed to enter the labour market as part of its support for UNICEF’s Passport to Earning (P2E) program.

The project is aimed at upskilling the talent pool via a series of skilling modules, during which they will receive training in digital productivity tools and methods, presentation skills, best practices for writing compelling CVs, and interview preparation techniques.

From the community of newly skilled talent, a cohort of 2,000 young people will receive direct job application assistance, which includes an evaluation and assessment of their skills and interests, said the company in a release. Furthermore, the goal is for each member to secure a position by the end of 2023.

As part of the pilot, Randstad and Generation Unlimited will focus particularly on offering support to marginalised and disadvantaged young people, equipping them with the skills and career development opportunities they need to enter the workforce.

Skill gap

“This is crucial as UNICEF reports that India expects a skills gap of 29 million employees by 2030, with people under 24 nearly five times more likely to be unemployed than others. Through a targeted approach, our efforts are concentrated on supporting as many young people as possible from marginalised groups, including women and persons with disabilities,” said Viswanath PS, MD & Chief Executive Officer at Randstad India.

At the end of the pilot, it will evaluate the results in consultation with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF and determine if and how the model can be scaled to create a bridge between the business world and young people.

“In India, young people aspire to gain access to 21st-century skills, career guidance, volunteering, entrepreneurship, and job opportunities. We are thrilled to collaborate with Randstad to facilitate these elements while also enabling them to make informed decisions about their lives and livelihoods,” said Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India), Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF

