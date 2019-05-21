Rane Engine trims Q4 loss to ₹1.7 cr

Auto parts firm Rane Engine Valve Ltd (REVL) has trimmed its net loss to ₹1.7 crore for Q4 FY19, against a net loss of ₹8.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹103 crore (₹98 crore).

For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company’s net loss came down to ₹14 crore, against a net loss of ₹17 crore in FY18. Total net revenues rose to ₹425 crore (₹377 crore in FY18).

EBITDA stood at ₹20 crore (₹15 crore), an increase of 29 per cent. The EBITDA margin was at 4.7 per cent when compared with 4.1 per cent last fiscal.