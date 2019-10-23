Rane Engine Valves pares net loss to ₹3.7 cr

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
Auto parts firm Rane Engine Valves Ltd (REVL) reported a net loss of ₹3.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a net loss of of ₹4.1 crore in the year-ago period.
EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹4.5 crore compared with ₹3.4 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 4.7 per cent (3.1 per cent).
Despite lower volume, favourable raw material price and forex movement and operational performance improvement helped to improve EBITDA margins, according to a company statement.
Net revenue of the company fell 12.3 per cent at ₹95 crore (₹108 crore). Sales to Indian OE customers declined 18 per cent and sales to international customers fell eight per cent.
For the half-year ended September 30, the net loss stood at ₹7.9 crore compared with a net loss of ₹8.5 crore in the year ago period. Net revenue saw a decline of 6 per cent at ₹199 crore (₹211 crore).
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism