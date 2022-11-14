L Ganesh, Chairman of Rane Group, was conferred with Japan’s prestigious Deming Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the dissemination and promotion (overseas) of total quality management (TQM).

Ganesh is the third Indian and the fifth globally to be bestowed with this award, said a statement.

“The Rane Group embarked on the TQM journey in 2000 under the leadership of L Lakshman who was the then Chairman. Commencing from 2003, five of our Rane companies won the Deming prize and three of our group companies went on to win Deming grand prize,” said Ganesh.

He said the benefits to the Rane companies have been significant. “We have also tried to disseminate TQM practices to our suppliers and shared this knowledge through many forums and to other corporates in India,” he added.

Established in 1951, the award was instituted to pay tribute to W Edwards Deming, who made a significant contribution to the spread of statistical quality control in Japan, following World War II. The Deming Prize is an annual award presented to organisations and individuals that have implemented TQM catering to its management philosophy, scope, the scale of business, type, and management environment. The winner receives the Deming medal with an accompanying certificate of merit from the Deming prize committee.