Rane Group’s revenue tops ₹5,000 crore in FY19

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

L Ganesh, Chairman & Managing Director, Rane Holdings.

Auto component maker Rane Group saw its revenue cross ₹5,000 crore for the first time in 2018-19. The group’s net revenue increased by 12 per cent to ₹5,369 crore in FY19 compared to ₹4,793 crore in FY18. Its EBITDA declined by three per cent to ₹553 crore (₹570 crore).

PBT (before exceptional items) stood at ₹290 crore compared to ₹325 crore in FY19, a decline of 11 per cent, according to a statement.

“FY19 was an eventful year for the group. The group sales continued to grow and crossed ₹5,000 crore. Group companies strengthened their market position in India and expanded their international business. Though the adverse material cost trend remained a challenge, operational performance improved across group companies,” said L Ganesh, Chairman & Managing Director, Rane Holdings.

Rane Holdings, the holding company of the Rane Group, has reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹116 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019 (₹149 crore). Total net consolidated revenue of the company grew by 11 per cent at ₹2,570 crore (₹2,312 crore). EBITDA stood at ₹251 crore (₹257 crore), a decrease of 2.2 per cent. The EBITDA margin stood at 9.8 per cent (11 per cent). Profit before tax (before exceptional items) stood at ₹192 crore (₹221 crore).

Dividend

A final dividend of ₹11 per equity share has been recommended by the Board. The total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2019 would be ₹19 including an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share.

