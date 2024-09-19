Rane Holdings Ltd (RHL) has completed the purchase of the remaining 51 per cent equity stake in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd from its joint venture partner, NSK Ltd of Japan.
With this acquisition, Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Rane Holdings and will be renamed Rane Steering Systems Pvt Ltd, according to its filing with the stock exchanges.
Earlier this year, Rane Holdings had indicated that, despite the change in ownership, it would continue to maintain the existing technology license and supply agreements with NSK Steering & Control, Inc.
On the BSE, Rane Holdings’ shares fell 2.6 per cent, closing at ₹2075.65 per share on Thursday.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.